Further man arrested in Kolonos case

A 57-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for his involvement in the case of the sexual abuse and pandering of a 12-year-old girl in the Athens district of Kolonos.

The man, who has been named as “Michalis” is reported to have been named by the child itself and is alleged to be a close partner of prime suspect Ilias Michos. “Michalis” is alleged to also have overseen arranging meets with men.

Several of the men already arrested in connection with the case have also reported that they met with the girl through “Michalis”.