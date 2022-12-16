Greek coast guard rescues 97 migrants off Kea

The Greek coast guard said Friday it rescued 97 migrants from a drifting dinghy off the island of Kea (Tzia).

The migrants – 32 men, 22 women and 39 minors – were from Egypt, Afghanistan, Syria, Somalia, Israel and Iraq. They were safely transported to the port town of Lavrio, east of Athens.

Four Turkish nationals were also detained on human smuggling charges. Smugglers allegedly charged around 8,000 euros per person.

The vessel reportedly sailed from Turkey’s coastal province of Izmir and was on route to Italy.