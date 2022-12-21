NEWS

Turkey: Sweden’s extradition refusal ‘very negative’

Turkey: Sweden’s extradition refusal ‘very negative’

Turkey’s foreign minister on Tuesday called the refusal of Sweden’s top court to extradite a man wanted by Turkey a “very negative development,” as Ankara continues to delay Sweden and Finland’s membership in NATO.

Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey’s request for the extradition of Bulent Kenes was rejected despite a memorandum signed by Turkey, Sweden and Finland that prevented Turkey’s veto of their NATO bid in June.

Kenes, 53, who has asylum in Sweden, was the editor of the English-language Today’s Zaman newspaper, which was owned by the network linked to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. It was closed down as part of a government crackdown on the group.

Turkey blames Gulen for the failed coup in 2016 and considers his network to be a terror organization. Turkey also accuses Kenes of being among the coup plotters.

On Monday, Sweden’s Supreme Court said that there were “obstacles to extradition because it is a matter of so-called political crimes, i.e. crimes that are directed against the state and that are political in nature.”

The joint memorandum states that Finland and Sweden “will not provide support to… the organisation described as FETO,” which is Turkey’s designation of Gulen’s network. Cavusoglu said “coup plotters” there would have to be extradited.

He repeated that Turkey needed to see “concrete steps” rather than “beautiful words” in order to approve the Nordic countries’ NATO membership. Cavusoglu said his Swedish counterpart, Tobias Billstrom, would visit Ankara on Thursday.

NATO-member Turkey has been holding up bids by Sweden and Finland to join the military alliance after they dropped their longstanding policies of military nonalignment following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, pressing for the two Nordic countries to crack down on groups it considers to be terrorist organizations and extradite suspects wanted in Turkey. Any decision on NATO enlargement requires approval by all alliance members.

The parliaments of Turkey and Hungary have yet to ratify the NATO applications. The 28 other NATO states have already done so. [AP]

Turkey Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ankara’s Cairo opening falls by the wayside
NEWS

Ankara’s Cairo opening falls by the wayside

Greek and Turkish officials meet in Brussels
NEWS

Greek and Turkish officials meet in Brussels

FM speaks of Greece’s foreign policy challenges with Turkey
NEWS

FM speaks of Greece’s foreign policy challenges with Turkey

Moscow welcomes Turkey’s call for trilateral Syria diplomacy
NEWS

Moscow welcomes Turkey’s call for trilateral Syria diplomacy

Sisi’s maritime declaration shields Crete
NEWS

Sisi’s maritime declaration shields Crete

Joint Turkish-Libyan letter to the UN
NEWS

Joint Turkish-Libyan letter to the UN