Akar urges NATO to deal with ‘spoiled’ Greece

Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has accused Athens of increasing tensions with Ankara in the region, while urging the NATO security alliance to deal with “spoiled” Greece.

“Unfortunately, Greece continues to take actions that escalate tension. Greek [jets] harassed our aircraft twice over the past week. This hostile behavior clearly shows that Greece has become arrogant,” Akar said Saturday.

“It is time NATO put an end to this spoiled attitude. [Turkey and Greece] know each other very well. Those who want a good future must distance themselves from the mistakes of yesterday and today,” he said.