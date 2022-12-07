NDAA warns against unauthorized territorial overflights

The Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, notes that “North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies should not conduct unauthorized territorial overflights of another NATO ally’s airspace.”

The statement is seen as a warning to Turkey over its systematic airspace violations and overflights in the Aegean.

However, the $858 billion defense policy bill unveiled on Tuesday does not contain a provision that would bar the United States from selling or transferring F-16 fighter jets to Turkey unless the administration certifies that doing so is essential to US national security.

The compromise version of the NDAA, a must-pass bill setting policy for the Pentagon, is the result of months of negotiations between Republicans and Democrats in the Senate and House of Representatives.