European Commissioner sends letter on Covid-19 impact of people traveling from China

European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides has stressed the need to protect the EU against the worrying rise in Covid-19 cases in China and the potential impact of travel from that country in a letter to the health ministers of member-states.

According to media reports, the Cypriot commissioner said in the letter that the European Commission is closely monitoring developments in China ahead of the new Chinese travel regulations that come into force in early January.

She noted that the issue should be jointly assessed by member-states and stressed the need for good preparation to shield EU citizens.