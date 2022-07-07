NEWS

EU drugs regulator not adamant that Covid boosters target new Omicron offshoots

EU drugs regulator not adamant that Covid boosters target new Omicron offshoots
[Jeremias Gonzalez/AP]

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is open to different next generation Covid vaccines, an official said on Thursday, amid a rise in cases due to circulating Omicron offshoots.

While the existing coronavirus vaccines continue to provide good protection against hospitalisation and death, vaccine effectiveness has taken a hit as the virus has evolved.

Vaccines designed to target the newer BA.4 and BA.5 strains of Omicron, currently driving a surge in new infections globally, have only recently entered clinical development, so how quickly any such vaccine could be made available is also a consideration, said Marco Cavaleri, EMA’s head of health threats and vaccines strategy.

“That’s why for the time being we still think that it’s very good to keep all options open and to not exclude any of these candidates from any potential approval.”

In contrast to the EMA position, the U.S. health regulator last month said that it would seek the inclusion specifically of the newer BA.4 and BA.5 strains of Omicron, currently driving a surge in new infections globally, in any new shots for use domestically. 

[Reuters]

Coronavirus EU Vaccine

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU states step up pressure on Pfizer to cut unneeded Covid vaccine supplies
NEWS

EU states step up pressure on Pfizer to cut unneeded Covid vaccine supplies

EU agencies: No evidence to support widespread use of fourth Covid shot
NEWS

EU agencies: No evidence to support widespread use of fourth Covid shot

EU drugs regulator says data supports vaccine boosters after three months
NEWS

EU drugs regulator says data supports vaccine boosters after three months

Commission president calls for debate on making Covid-19 jabs mandatory
NEWS

Commission president calls for debate on making Covid-19 jabs mandatory

Greek PM wants booster shots for over 60 a condition for free travel
LETTER TO VON DER LEYEN

Greek PM wants booster shots for over 60 a condition for free travel

EU Covid certificate extended for a year
NEWS

EU Covid certificate extended for a year