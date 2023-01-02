Magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattles island of Crete

An earthquake with preliminary magnitude 4.1 struck off the southern island of Crete on Monday, Greek authorities said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the undersea quake occurred at 10.12 a.m. local time off the island’s northern coast and its epicenter was at a depth of 11 kilometers.

Greece is one of the most earthquake-prone parts of the world, and Crete itself has a high occurrence of quakes. Most cause little damage and fatalities are rare.

A 4.3-magnitude quake was recorded in the southwestern Peloponnese earlier on Monday.