Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattles southwestern Peoloponnese

An earthquake with preliminary magnitude 4.3 struck off the coast of Methoni, in the southwestern Peloponnese on Monday, Greek authorities said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the undersea quake occurred at 7.28 a.m. local time. The epicenter of the quake was identified at 46 kilometers south of Methoni and at a depth of 18 kilometers.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) earlier registered the tremor at 4.4.

Greece is one of the most earthquake-prone parts of the world. Most cause little damage and fatalities are rare.