Health Minister states that there are no medicinal shortages in hospitals and EOPY pharmacies

Health Minister Thanos Plevris stated on Tuesday that “the problem concerning the shortages of medicines is an international problem due to the low production and the lack of raw materials” and explained that Greece is in a better condition because it has domestic production.

“In fact, against other countries, there are no shortages in hospitals and in National Organisation for the Provision of Health Services (EOPYY) pharmacies only in private pharmacies”, Plevris said. [AMNA]

