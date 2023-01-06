Kryoneri observatory to be upgraded with EU funds

The Kryoneri Observatory in Corinth is being upgraded with the aim of turning into the largest space hub in southeastern Europe.

More specifically, the Development and Investment Ministry is funding the institution with 10.8 million euros from the EU-backed Recovery Fund for the purchase of new radars, lasers, a state-of-the-art robotic telescope and other necessary equipment.

In addition, the Peloponnese Regional Authority is providing funds to the tune of 4.3 million euros for building infrastructure such as an amphitheater, an exhibition space, offices, etc.

The total investment for the observatory will exceed 15 million euros.