President summons judiciary in an effort to resolve issues

The President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou extended an invitation to the leadership of the Greek justice system and the plenary of the Bar Association Presidents on January 16 to discuss and attempt to solve the issues plaguing the Greek justice system.

Among those invited are the President of the Council of State Evangelia Nika, the President of the Supreme Court Maria Georgiou, and the President of the Athens Bar Association Dimitris Vervesos.

