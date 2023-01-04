Mother of dead infant remanded in custody

The 29-year-old mother of the infant found dead at the Aliakmonas dam in northern Greece was remanded in custody on Wednesday after her hearing with a prosecutor. The woman has been charged with homicide with intent.

The woman denies the charges and claims that the 11-month baby crawled by itself and fell into the water. Her lawyer stated that she expressed her regret for not helping her child and that he had asked for audiovisual evidence from the dam to be provided.

An investigation into the mental state of the woman was also ordered as she has struggled with her mental health in the past .