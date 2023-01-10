NEWS

Foreign Ministry sends note verbale to Libyan embassy over research vessel

Foreign Ministry sends note verbale to Libyan embassy over research vessel

The Foreign Ministry has sent the Libyan embassy in Athens a note verbale rejecting accusations that the Sanco Swift research vessel is acting illegally.

The vessel is conducting seismic surveys for hydrocarbon deposits, over an area covering 40,000 square kilometers in total, off the western-southwestern coast of Crete in the southern Aegean and off the southwestern coast of the Peloponnese in the Ionian Sea.

According to diplomatic sources, the ministry stated in the note that the surveys are taking place in areas under Greek jurisdiction, in accordance with the rules of the International Law of the Sea.

The coordinates of the areas in which the surveys are carried out are accessible to all interested parties through the publication of a relevant navigational telex (Navtex).

While the ministry welcomed the reference by the Libyan side to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), it reminded the Libyan side that the two illegal and non-existent memoranda of understanding it has signed with Turkey (November 2019 and October 2022) flagrantly violate fundamental provisions of UNCLOS which also reflect rules of international customary law.

In addition, the Foreign Ministry emphasized that these illegal memoranda ignore and violate Greece’s sovereign rights over its continental shelf, as well as its sovereign rights and jurisdiction over its exclusive economic zone.

On Monday, a Libyan court suspended an energy exploration deal that the Tripoli government signed last year with Turkey, pausing an agreement that angered other Mediterranean powers and inflamed Libya’s own internal crisis.

Energy Security Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Europe had second-warmest year on record in 2022, EU scientists say
NEWS

Europe had second-warmest year on record in 2022, EU scientists say

Libyan court suspends energy deal with Turkey
NEWS

Libyan court suspends energy deal with Turkey

OECD to establish research center on population issues on Crete
NEWS

OECD to establish research center on population issues on Crete

Privacy watchdog cannot investigate phone taps, says top court prosecutor
NEWS

Privacy watchdog cannot investigate phone taps, says top court prosecutor

Police arrest man suspected of abducting and raping woman
NEWS

Police arrest man suspected of abducting and raping woman

Hatzidakis: Amendment on minimum wage to be tabled in parliament soon
NEWS

Hatzidakis: Amendment on minimum wage to be tabled in parliament soon