Police arrest man suspected of abducting and raping woman

Police in central Athens on Monday arrested a 35-year-old man suspected of abducting and raping a 32-year-old woman.

It is claimed that the suspect, who is from Egypt, detained the woman, who is from Bulgaria, against her will for three days in an apartment in the Agios Panteleimon district.

He allegedly threatened to harm her children unless she engaged in sexual acts with him.

Police arrested the man after the woman managed to escape from the apartment.