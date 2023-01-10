NEWS

Police arrest man suspected of abducting and raping woman

Police arrest man suspected of abducting and raping woman

Police in central Athens on Monday arrested a 35-year-old man suspected of abducting and raping a 32-year-old woman.

It is claimed that the suspect, who is from Egypt, detained the woman, who is from Bulgaria, against her will for three days in an apartment in the Agios Panteleimon district.

He allegedly threatened to harm her children unless she engaged in sexual acts with him.

Police arrested the man after the woman managed to escape from the apartment.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
US Supreme Court lets Meta’s WhatsApp pursue Pegasus spyware suit
NEWS

US Supreme Court lets Meta’s WhatsApp pursue Pegasus spyware suit

Accused actor insists he is ‘not a pervert, not a rapist’
NEWS

Accused actor insists he is ‘not a pervert, not a rapist’

Larissa man arrested over dog abuse
NEWS

Larissa man arrested over dog abuse

Somali man beats life sentence for migrant smuggling
NEWS

Somali man beats life sentence for migrant smuggling

Financial prosecutor investigates former MP
NEWS

Financial prosecutor investigates former MP

Armed robbery in Peristeri patisserie
NEWS

Armed robbery in Peristeri patisserie