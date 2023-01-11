NEWS

PM confident Parthenon marbles will be returned

[InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has expressed his confidence that the Parthenon Sculptures, currently exhibited at the British Museum, will be returned to Athens.

In a meeting with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the Presidential Mansion Wednesday, Mitsotakis said his conservative government has been making a “systematic and silent effort” to reunite the 2,500-year-old monument with its sculptural decoration.

“Should the people renew their trust in the government, I believe we will be able to achieve this goal, with respect to the obvious ‘red lines’ drawn by all [Greek] governments,” he said.

Mitsotakis’ latest comments came amid renewed speculation that a deal could be close between the two sides.  

Athens has repeatedly called for the permanent return of the sculptures that British diplomat Lord Elgin removed from the Parthenon temple in Athens in the early 19th century, when he was ambassador to the Ottoman Empire, which then ruled Greece.

Parthenon Sculptures

