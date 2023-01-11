Citizen helps arrest one suspect in jewellery heist

Three armed men held a jewellery store at gunpoint on Wednesday afternoon in the Athens suburb of Vari, with a nearby onlooker helping the police arrest one of them.

Specifically, the three men entered the store at approximately 12.00 p.m. and removed several items of jewellery before escaping the scene on foot. The onlooker followed them and managed to detain one of them until the police arrived to arrest the suspect.

Investigations are ongoing to identify the remaining perpetrators.