Greece, Portugal sign cooperation deal in civil protection

Greek Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Christos Stylianidis, and Portugal’s Interior Minister, José Luis Carneiro, signed on Thursday a cooperation agreement in the field of civil protection, during the minister’s visit to Lisbon.

The deal is for the provision of mutual assistance and cooperation between the two countries.

Stylianidis said that the new challenges created by the climate crisis require a response on a collective European level. “This is why generous funding is needed to further upgrade and strengthen the European Civil Protection Mechanism and rescEU,” he said.

He then held a separate meeting with the European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic.