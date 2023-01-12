NEWS

VAT exemption for Covid testing kits ends, AADE confirms

[InTime News]

The price of Covid rapid and self-tests as well as PCR tests in pharmacies has increased, as they are now subject to a 6% VAT rate, the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) has said.

In a circular, the AADE pointed out that an EU directive allowing for a temporary VAT exemption for vaccines and testing kits had expired on December 31, 2022.

Unvaccinated workers, health workers and doctors are required to do a rapid test once a week at their own expense.

Coronavirus

