Schools to reopen on Monday, no masks required

Schools will open as planned on Monday, the Education Ministry has confirmed, responding to speculation that the start of the new semester after the holiday break may be delayed by the spike in Covid and other respiratory infections among children recorded in recent weeks.

“Our children are going back to class, as are our educators,” Education Minister Niki Kerameus told Skai TV on Saturday.

She said that measures have been taken to make it easier for students showing symptoms of the flu or any other illness to be kept home so as to prevent transmission, but added that a mask mandate is not being considered at this point.