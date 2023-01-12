NEWS

Athens Bar Association comes out against chief prosecutor

Athens Bar Association comes out against chief prosecutor
[InTime News]

The board of the Athens Bar Association (DSA) has voted by a two-thirds majority to “express its absolute and categorical opposition” to the issuing and the content of a legal opinion from the country’s chief prosecutor arguing that the privacy watchdog ADAE cannot conduct audits of telecommunication companies to find out who is under surveillance by the national intelligence agency.

In a motion, the DSA also said that the government’s recent law on wiretapping for national security reasons is unconstitutional as it oversteps provisions that protect the privacy of communications.

The lawyers’ body also disputed the legality of a law transferring certain responsibilities from the ADAE, such as the power to inform citizens that they are being wiretapped.

“No state authority can prevent the ADAE from exercising its responsibilities,” the DSA said.

Earlier, sixteen prominent constitutional law professors penned a letter against the inventention of the chief prosecutor, Isidoros Dogiakos. 

Wiretapping

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Sixteen prominent legal experts blast chief prosecutor’s intervention on ADAE
NEWS

Sixteen prominent legal experts blast chief prosecutor’s intervention on ADAE

Privacy watchdog, Supreme Court clash
NEWS

Privacy watchdog, Supreme Court clash

Privacy watchdog chief insists on agency’s independence
NEWS

Privacy watchdog chief insists on agency’s independence

Privacy agency ‘can’t be silent observer’
NEWS

Privacy agency ‘can’t be silent observer’

Prosecutors ask for US help in wiretapping investigation
NEWS

Prosecutors ask for US help in wiretapping investigation

Audit shows journalist, MEP surveillance
NEWS

Audit shows journalist, MEP surveillance