NEWS

Prosecutors ask for US help in wiretapping investigation

Prosecutors ask for US help in wiretapping investigation

Two Greek prosecutors investigating all allegations of illegal electronic surveillance of dozens of individuals in Greece have submitted a request to US authorities for judicial assistance.

The request came after the prosecutors discovered that the SMS sent to trap the phones of opposition socialist leader Nikos Androulakis and financial journalist Thanasis Koukakis appeared to have originated from the US. The Greek investigators said the crimes they are probing are the violation of telecommunication privacy and of legislation on personal data.

Prosecutor Konstantinos Spyropoulos is exclusively investigating the targeting of Androulakis, while Angeliki Triantafyllou is investigating all the other cases, including that of Koukakis.

They have said that they are investigating two avenues: One concerns the Predator spyware and who used it. The second has to do with any involvement of politicians in the surveillance. 

Meanwhile, the Electronic Crime is trying to make sense of what was seized from the raid carried out on the offices of companies and houses of executives involved in the operation and trading of Predator.

Wiretapping

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
‘Anti-fascists’ taking to the streets to protest GD cadres’ release appeal
NEWS

‘Anti-fascists’ taking to the streets to protest GD cadres’ release appeal

Audit shows journalist, MEP surveillance
NEWS

Audit shows journalist, MEP surveillance

Prosecutors want answers from EYP
NEWS

Prosecutors want answers from EYP

Police raid offices of Predator spyware seller Intellexa
NEWS

Police raid offices of Predator spyware seller Intellexa

Government banking on debt upgrade
NEWS

Government banking on debt upgrade

Tsipras urges PM to resign over wiretapping allegations
NEWS

Tsipras urges PM to resign over wiretapping allegations