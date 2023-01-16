Term of GEETHA chief set for extension

The term of Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), General Konstantinos Floros, looks set to be extended for another year.

An announcement is expected after Monday’s meeting of the Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA) which will be chaired by conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The renewal of Floros’ tenure was reportedly deemed necessary in light of lingering tensions with Aegean rival Turkey, as well as the prospect of political uncertainty brought by what is almost certain to be a double election later this year. In that case, an interim administration will take over.

The development comes amid allegations that the head of the Greek military was under surveillance by the country’s National Intelligence Service (EYP).