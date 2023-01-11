NEWS

Turkish fighter jets fly over Panagia, Oinousses, and Zourafa

Turkish fighter jets fly over Panagia, Oinousses, and Zourafa

A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets conducted overflights over the islands of Panagia, Oinousses, and Zourafa on Wednesday.

Specifically, the pair violated Greek airspace and entered the Athens Flight Information Region without submitting a flight plan before flying above Panagia and Oinousses at 3.22 p.m. at a height of 32,000 feet. At 3.51 p.m., the same pair of fighters flew over Zourafa at 31,000 feet.

The fighter jets were identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules of engagement.

Defense Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Competition with Turkey rises below the surface
NEWS

Competition with Turkey rises below the surface

Akar urges Greece to ‘keep out of trouble’
NEWS

Akar urges Greece to ‘keep out of trouble’

Turkish UAV flies over Kandeliousa
NEWS

Turkish UAV flies over Kandeliousa

Turkish UAV flies over Kinaros
NEWS

Turkish UAV flies over Kinaros

Akar: No Greek provocation will go unanswered
NEWS

Akar: No Greek provocation will go unanswered

Turkish fighter jets fly over Oinousses and Panagia
NEWS

Turkish fighter jets fly over Oinousses and Panagia