Turkish fighter jets fly over Panagia, Oinousses, and Zourafa

A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets conducted overflights over the islands of Panagia, Oinousses, and Zourafa on Wednesday.

Specifically, the pair violated Greek airspace and entered the Athens Flight Information Region without submitting a flight plan before flying above Panagia and Oinousses at 3.22 p.m. at a height of 32,000 feet. At 3.51 p.m., the same pair of fighters flew over Zourafa at 31,000 feet.

The fighter jets were identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules of engagement.