Importer of Predator spyware fined €50,000

Intellexa, the company that sells Predator tracking software, has been fined 50,000 euros by the Personal Data Protection Authority for failing to cooperate with an audit.

At the same time, the authority has requested that the company provide the data it has been seeking since September, when it launched its probe.

Invoices and receipts dating back to the company’s inception, as well as customer and supplier statements, are among the documents sought.

The authority’s statement of reasons, made public on Monday, details the chronology of the attempted audit of Intellexa and the company’s obstructionism at various stages.