Tension at Golden Dawn appeal hearing

A senior Golden Dawn member convicted over the 2013 murder of leftist rapper Pavlos Fyssas, among other crimes, was led away in handcuffs from Athens Appeals Court after hurling insults at Fyssas’ mother.

Yiannis Lagos, a member of the European Parliament and among the party’s highest cadres, said Magda Fyssa was a “professional” and told her to “f**k off.”

As police dragged him from the dock in handcuffs, the MEP, convicted to 13 years’ imprisonment in 2020, continued shouting.

The outburst came after Fyssa called on Lagos defence team to refrain from referring to her son as “the deceased.”

“My son was murdered,” she pointed out.

