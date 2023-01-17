NEWS

North Macedonia president sees Western Balkans as European security ‘soft spot’

[Reuters]

North Macedonia’s president described the Western Balkans on Tuesday as a soft spot in Europe’s security architecture and ripe for potential influence campaigns by Russia.

“The soft spot in Europe’s architecture and danger from the Kremlin is the Western Balkans,” President Stevo Pendarovski told an event at the World Economic Forum.

He added that he believed the United States should pay more attention to the situation in the region. [Reuters]

Security Balkans

