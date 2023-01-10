Sculpture talks ongoing, says government spokesman

Negotiations for the return of the Parthenon Sculptures are ongoing, government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said on Monday.

In an apparent reference to the return from the Vatican of fragments of the temple’s decorations, Oikonomou said the “partial return of the Parthenon Sculptures” has already begun and underlined the “radical shift in public opinion in the UK.”

Oikonomou reiterated that “the Greek government does not recognize any right of ownership, possession and ownership for British Museum,” and dismissed accusations by critics that the government is exploiting the issue of the Parthenon Sculptures, as it, he stressed, has significant results to show.