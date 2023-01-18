Way paved to strip MEPs Kaili, Spyraki of immunity

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola is expected to announce the launch on Wednesday of the procedure for the waiver of the immunity of Greek MEPs Eva Kaili and Maria Spyraki.

The announcement during a Plenary of the European Parliament on Wednesday follows a request by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The way for the completion of the procedure was paved on Tuesday when MEPs voted in favor of an amendment to the European Parliament’s regulation on immunity. This was necessary in order to allow the European public prosecutor general to submit a request for waiver of immunity in the event that investigations by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office deem it necessary.

At the end of December, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office requested the lifting of Kaili’s and Spyraki’s immunity for alleged fraud against the EU budget.