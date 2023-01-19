President visits Germany

Sakellaropoulou was given a guided tour of the Gemaeldegalerie Kulturforum gallery in Berlin by its director during her visit to Germany, which is scheduled to last until Saturday. [Thodoris Manolopoulos/President's Office/Intime News]

In a reflection of a new era of cooperation, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou began a three-day visit to Germany on Wednesday.

The visit is taking place amid mutual trust after a decade of bilateral friction over the debt crisis, the migration issue and the German government’s stance of equal distances with regard to tension between Greece and Turkey.

Although the president’s first handshake with Bundestag President Barbel Bas took place under a portrait of the body’s former president, Wolfgang Schaeuble, a reminder of the traumatic recent past, the two women had an extremely friendly discussion on issues that unite the two countries – energy, migration, and the Greek and Turkish elections.