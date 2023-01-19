NEWS

President visits Germany

President visits Germany
Sakellaropoulou was given a guided tour of the Gemaeldegalerie Kulturforum gallery in Berlin by its director during her visit to Germany, which is scheduled to last until Saturday. [Thodoris Manolopoulos/President's Office/Intime News]

In a reflection of a new era of cooperation, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou began a three-day visit to Germany on Wednesday.

The visit is taking place amid mutual trust after a decade of bilateral friction over the debt crisis, the migration issue and the German government’s stance of equal distances with regard to tension between Greece and Turkey.

Although the president’s first handshake with Bundestag President Barbel Bas took place under a portrait of the body’s former president, Wolfgang Schaeuble, a reminder of the traumatic recent past, the two women had an extremely friendly discussion on issues that unite the two countries – energy, migration, and the Greek and Turkish elections.

Germany

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mufti’s talk of women’s duties angers some Turkish Cypriots
NEWS

Mufti’s talk of women’s duties angers some Turkish Cypriots

Greece ‘concerned’ over Israeli operation on Orthodox Patriarchate land in East Jerusalem
NEWS

Greece ‘concerned’ over Israeli operation on Orthodox Patriarchate land in East Jerusalem

Defense deal moving ahead without asterisks
NEWS

Defense deal moving ahead without asterisks

German foreign minister: Two-state solution for Cyprus not an option
NEWS

German foreign minister: Two-state solution for Cyprus not an option

Cyprus’ new archbishop enthroned, no Russian clerics attend
NEWS

Cyprus’ new archbishop enthroned, no Russian clerics attend

Epiphany celebrated in Greece after two years of restrictions
NEWS

Epiphany celebrated in Greece after two years of restrictions