Containing increase in food prices a top gov’t priority, PM says

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is confident that inflation will come down in the coming months, also having a knock-on effect on prices of goods, provided that energy prices stay within manageable levels.

“I believe that the worst in terms of prices on super market shelves is behind us,” he told a press conference on the economy, development and employment.

Mitsotakis said that data from Greece’s statistics service (ELSTAT) show a decline in the country’s inflation rate, adding that the government is still trying to contain stubbornly high food prices.

He said that government measures to support disposable income, “prevented us from deactivating a series of inflationary bombs, most importantly [soaring electricity bills].”