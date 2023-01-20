PM: Greece will receive investment grade after the elections

Greece will regain an investment grade rating after the upcoming general elections, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday, speaking to CNN’s journalist Julia Chatterley.

Mitsotakis said that Greece’s economy is performing better than expected, which creates more fiscal space to support businesses and households.

“When they look at our debt as a percentage of GDP, they see that we have reduced it by about 40 percentage points within three years. This was the fastest reduction recorded across all European countries,” he told CNN.

“But we still have money available to support vulnerable businesses and households. That’s why I think our policy was successful, because it always was – and still is – both liberal -in terms of creating development- but also progressive, in terms of our support for the weakest households, and the weakest members of our society.”

In reply to a question about why would Greeks reelect him to power, Mitsotakis replied it would be because his government “kept all its promises, reduced taxes and unemployment, and supported people through all the difficult times.”

He said that the issues of “reliability, stability, predictability are important for Greeks” today. “For the first time, they feel that the country has turned a page. I don’t think they would want to risk a derailment from that course.”