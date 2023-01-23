FM to visit South Africa and Mozambique

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is set to visit South Africa and Mozambique on 24 and 25 January, respectively. During his stay in the above countries, Dendias is expected to have a series of bilateral meetings with top officials.

Dendias will depart on Monday for South Africa, where he is to have a private meeting with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor in Pretoria on Tuesday. Afterwards, there will be a meeting for talks between the delegations of the two sides, followed by joint statements to the press.

Later, the Greek foreign minister will go to Johannesburg, where he will visit the Greek school SAHETI in the presence of the Metropolitan of Johannesburg and Pretoria Damaskinos.

Afterwards, Dendias will meet with members of the Federation of the Greek Communities in South Africa and then visit The Nelson Mandela Institute.

This will be the first visit by a Greek Foreign Minister to South Africa in 25 years.

On Wednesday, 25 January, Dendias will visit Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, for the first-ever visit by a Greek minister to Mozambique.

During his visit to Maputo, the Greek minister is expected to meet with the Foreign Minister of Mozambique, Verónica Μacamo. The signing of an MOU on political deliberations is expected to be signed after the end of the meeting.

Later, he will be received by the Prime Minister of Mozambique Adriano Afonso Maleiane. Meetings are to be held with the Transport and Communications Minister Mateus Magala, the Metropolitan of Zambia and vicar of Mozambique Ioannis, with members of the Greek Community in Maputo and with the Secretary of State for Youth and Employment Oswaldo Petersburg.

Dendias will also meet with the chief of the European Union Training Mission in Mozambique (EUTM) as well as with Greeks serving in EUTM.

The above meetings are expected to focus on further strengthening the cooperation between Greece and the specific countries in a wide range of sectors, among them the economy, investments and culture.

Additionally, the talks are expected to cover Greece’s collaboration with the above-mentioned countries in international organization against common challenges according to international law, including the Law of the Sea.

This is Dendias’ seventh visit to sub-Saharan countries, which indicates the importance Greece places on enhancing its relations with the specific area. [AMNA]