Turkey cancels trilateral Sweden-Finland meet after protest

A Turkish flag flies next to NATO logo at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 26, 2019. [Francois Lenoir/Reuters]

Turkey has cancelled indefinitely a trilateral mechanism meeting with Sweden and Finland scheduled for February after a weekend protest in Stockholm that drew condemnation from Ankara, state broadcaster TRT reported on Tuesday.

The meeting that was to take place in Brussels in February was postponed at Ankara’s request, TRT said citing Turkish diplomatic sources. Erdogan’s spokesman said earlier this month that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was to also attend.

On Monday, President Tayyip Erdogan said that Sweden should not expect Turkey’s support for its NATO membership after a protest near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm at the weekend including the burning of a copy of the Koran. [Reuters]

