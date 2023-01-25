PM: Greek skies shielded as never before

The attacks threatened by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may turn into a disorderly retreat in the face of the triangle of international law, Greece’s thriving armed forces and powerful alliances, according to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, stressing that Greece is better protected than ever following deals to acquire upgraded and next-generation fighter aircraft.

In comments during a visit to the facilities of the Hellenic Aviation Industry (EAV) in Tanagra, Viotia on the occasion of the delivery of the fifth upgraded F-16 Viper from Lockheed Martin, Mitsotakis emphasized that “those who brag that they may arrive suddenly during the night should be aware that they may wake up one night having landed in harsh reality.”

Greece, he said, was responding to open threats “with decisive readiness toward all boastful belligerence.”

“I will say it once again: Our country does not enter into dialogue with the absurd,” he stressed, adding that “the Greek skies are being shielded as never before.”

Mitsotakis noted the wider effort to strengthen the Hellenic Air Force, including the program to upgrade 83 F-16s to Viper configuration and the modernization of 38 F-16 Block 50s, the procurement of new Rafale fighters, and the future agreement to acquire a squadron of F-35s. Mitsotakis also referred to the cooperation between the Hellenic Aviation Industry and Lockheed Martin.

“EAV’s cutting edge is the upgrade of the F-16, but also the completion of the P3 Orion program and the maintenance of our C-130 and firefighting aircraft,” Mitsotakis noted, adding that EAV, “with 700 new hires, now has 2,000 highly skilled personnel and a new collective labor agreement.”

Moreover, he did not fail to mention the process of finding a strategic investor, stressing that “the majority stake in EAV will always remain with the Greek state.”