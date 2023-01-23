President meets with Defense Minister
President Katerina Sakellaropoulou received Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos on Monday to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine as well as the Eastern Mediterranean.
According to the Ministry of Defense, the minister highlighted the role of Greece as a pillar of peace, security, and stability in southeastern Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean, working closely with countries that share its values and who have a common vision for a peaceful and prosperous future for the region.