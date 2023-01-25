NEWS

ADAE chief wards off gov’t criticism

ADAE chief wards off gov’t criticism
[InTime News]

The head of the privacy watchdog investigating the wiretapping affair has responded to criticism from the government which Tuesday accused him of overstepping his institutional boundaries.

In a statement Wednesday, Christos Rammos, chairman of the Hellenic Authority for Communication Security and Privacy (ADAE), said that his meeting with Alexis Tsipras Tuesday was held on the initiative of the leftist SYRIZA opposition leader. 

Rammos added that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has so far not requested a meeting with him.

The ADAE chief emphasized that he harbors no political ambitions, while rejecting allegations that he seeks to influence political developments in the country as “deeply insulting [his] honour and reputation.”

On Tuesday, government spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou accused Rammos of seeking to become “a political factor in a sensitive period” and of “overstepping” his institutional responsibilities.

Oikonomou was reacting to reports that Rammos had provided Tsipras with a list of names of individuals who his agency say were placed under surveillance by the National Intelligence Service (EYP).

Wiretapping Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Privacy watchdog chief’s letter elicits gov’t rebuke
NEWS

Privacy watchdog chief’s letter elicits gov’t rebuke

Government banking on debt upgrade
NEWS

Government banking on debt upgrade

Tsipras urges PM to resign over wiretapping allegations
NEWS

Tsipras urges PM to resign over wiretapping allegations

Greek parliament approves spy operations reforms
NEWS

Greek parliament approves spy operations reforms

Pre-election period gets off to toxic start
NEWS

Pre-election period gets off to toxic start

Mitsotakis and Tsipras clash in parliamentary debate on wiretapping bill
NEWS

Mitsotakis and Tsipras clash in parliamentary debate on wiretapping bill