NEWS

Tsipras urges PM to resign over wiretapping allegations

Tsipras urges PM to resign over wiretapping allegations

The leader of Greece’s leftist opposition on Monday urged Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to resign amid a phone tapping scandal still under investigation. 

“How can we possibly go to election with this case being unresolved?,” SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras told Open TV. 

“The government’s most recent narrative is that the prime minister is not implicated, but is inadequate… He is my political rival, but he is not an idiot; he has the ability to understand what is going on, to control and monitor the people he works with. He is culpable, which is why he has been hiding for all these months,” Tsipras said.

“If he still does not step up after everything that has happened, if he does resign, he will be committing yet another crime; because the biggest crime of all would be to accept that such things happen,” he said.

Reports over the weekend claimed that Labor and Social Security Minister Kostis Hatzidakis was wiretapped by the country’s intelligence service (EYP) in 2020.

Hatzidakis reacted to the reports saying that “there is not even the slightest possibility that [the prime minister] is involved in this whole story.”

Greece’s parliament on Friday passed a bill reforming EYP and banning the sale of spyware following allegations that senior government officials and journalists had been targeted by shadowy surveillance software.

Wiretapping Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek parliament approves spy operations reforms
NEWS

Greek parliament approves spy operations reforms

Pre-election period gets off to toxic start
NEWS

Pre-election period gets off to toxic start

Mitsotakis and Tsipras clash in parliamentary debate on wiretapping bill
NEWS

Mitsotakis and Tsipras clash in parliamentary debate on wiretapping bill

Socialist leader appeals to European Court over tapping
NEWS

Socialist leader appeals to European Court over tapping

Wiretapping issue damages democracy and national security, says Tsipras
NEWS

Wiretapping issue damages democracy and national security, says Tsipras

Parties clash over wiretapping bill provisions
NEWS

Parties clash over wiretapping bill provisions