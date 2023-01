PPC and Germany’s RWE to build five solar farms

Public Power Corporation (PPC) and Germany’s RWE have taken a final investment decision to build five solar farms in northern Greece, the two companies said on Thursday.

The farms will cost €180 million and have a total capacity of about 200 megawatts (MW).

They are expected to be fully operational by the end of the first quarter of 2024, the companies said in a joint statement.

Power produced at the parks, which will be situated within a former open pit coal mine in Amydeio, Western Macedonia, will be sold to third parties via bilateral power purchase agreements of between 10 and 15 years.

RWE and PPC have set up a joint venture which is developing large-scale solar farms in Greece of a total capacity of up to 2 gigawatts. [Reuters]