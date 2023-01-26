NEWS

PPC and Germany’s RWE to build five solar farms

PPC and Germany’s RWE to build five solar farms

Public Power Corporation (PPC) and Germany’s RWE have taken a final investment decision to build five solar farms in northern Greece, the two companies said on Thursday.

The farms will cost €180 million and have a total capacity of about 200 megawatts (MW).

They are expected to be fully operational by the end of the first quarter of 2024, the companies said in a joint statement.

Power produced at the parks, which will be situated within a former open pit coal mine in Amydeio, Western Macedonia, will be sold to third parties via bilateral power purchase agreements of between 10 and 15 years.

RWE and PPC have set up a joint venture which is developing large-scale solar farms in Greece of a total capacity of up to 2 gigawatts. [Reuters]

 

Energy Investments

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Assessment of natural gas reserves by year end, PM says
NEWS

Assessment of natural gas reserves by year end, PM says

Power companies announce lower tariffs for February
NEWS

Power companies announce lower tariffs for February

Bulgaria to almost double natural gas storage capacity
NEWS

Bulgaria to almost double natural gas storage capacity

Minister: Cyprus exceeds renewable energy source targets
NEWS

Minister: Cyprus exceeds renewable energy source targets

Wholesale electricity price falls sharply
ECONOMY

Wholesale electricity price falls sharply

Bulgaria seeks to revive trans-Balkan pipeline project to secure non-Russian oil
NEWS

Bulgaria seeks to revive trans-Balkan pipeline project to secure non-Russian oil