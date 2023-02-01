NEWS

Erdogan says opposition playing into Greece’s hands

[Umit Bektas/Reuters]

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday accused the country’s opposition parties of playing into the hands of Greece ahead of elections in 2023.

A coalition of six opposition parties seeking to end Erdogan’s hold on power on Monday presented a joint 240-page program for the country’s future, which included expanding democratic rights, pursuing membership of the EU, improving strained ties with the US, and returning to the US-led F-35 fighter jet program. 

“They say they will return to the F-35 program, which however includes concessions over our sovereign rights. They are basically reaching out to Turkey’s enemies,” Erdogan said of the six opposition parties, known as the “Nation Alliance” or the “Table of Six.”

“They say they will give up on efforts to protect our rights in the Aegean, which is good news for Greece,” he added.

