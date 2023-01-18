NEWS

Erdogan signals May 14 as Turkish elections date

Erdogan signals May 14 as Turkish elections date
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting of his ruling AK Party in Ankara, Turkey on January 5, 2023. [Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters]

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan indicated in a speech on Wednesday that parliamentary and presidential elections could be held on May 14, after he said the date should be brought forward from June 18.

Speaking to lawmakers of his AK Party in parliament, Erdogan said Turks will show their reaction to the main opposition alliance on the same date that elections were held on 1950.

“Our nation will say ‘enough’ to these coup appreciators, this ambitious but incompetent table of six, on the same day after 73 years,” Erdogan said.

Turkish general elections were held on May 14 in 1950, when the Democrat Party became the ruling party, winning against the Republican People’s Party (CHP), which had ruled Turkey since its founding.

Earlier in January, Erdogan said the date of Turkey’s mid-2023 elections may be brought forward from the scheduled June 18. [Reuters]

Turkey

