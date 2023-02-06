NEWS

Greece sending EMAK disaster response team to Turkey

Greece sending EMAK disaster response team to Turkey
Greece is sending an EMAK disaster response team to assist Turkey with the rescue efforts in the wake of Monday’s powerful earthquake that has killed more than 1,400 people in Turkey and Syria.

Authorities said 25 rescuers trained in searching for people under rubble, two rescue dogs, and a purpose-built vehicle will take off in a C-130 transport aircraft from Elefsina military airport in the coming hours.

According to a spokesperson for the European Commission, more than 10 search and rescue teams from the EU have been mobilized in the wake of the quake.

