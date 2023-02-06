NEWS

Greece expresses grief, offers help after quake

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has expressed grief over the loss of lives from the earthquake that struck southeast Turkey and northern Syria, announcing that Greece will send immediate assistance to help with the rescue effort.

“[We are] deeply saddened by the devastating earthquake disaster… Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims and our thoughts are with all the people affected. Greece is mobilizing its resources and will assist immediately,” Mitsotakis tweeted.

The death toll from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake has reached at least 568 people.

