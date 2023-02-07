NEWS

Consultations intensify ahead of Cyprus runoff

A woman walks next to a poster of Cypriot presidential candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis in Nicosia, Cyprus on February 2, 2023. [Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters]

Sunday’s runoff election in Cyprus will be between a center-right former foreign minister, Nikos Christodoulides, and a career diplomat, Andreas Mavroyiannis, backed by a communist-rooted party.

Both teams are now engaged in feverish consultations with other parties to secure their support for Sunday, with centrist DIKO set to play a decisive role.

The first-round results on Sunday have created a new political landscape as it was the first time the candidate supported by the ruling right-wing DISY party, Averof Neofytou, has been excluded from the presidency battle in Cyprus.

It was also the first time a candidate supported exclusively by the center-right has gained a lead. Christodoulides, supported by the centrist parties (DIKO, EDEK, DIPA), but also with significant inputs from ruling DISY, garnered 32.04%. The AKEL-backed Mavroyiannis was second (29.59%), ahead of DISY leader Neofytou (26.11%).

