NEWS

Three drown, dozens feared missing in migrant shipwreck

Three drown, dozens feared missing in migrant shipwreck
[Greek Coastguard]

Three people drowned and two dozen are believed to be missing in the second migrant shipwreck off a Greek island this week, authorities said on Tuesday.

The coast guard said 16 people were rescued in an operation that began in the early hours of Tuesday after an inflatable rubber boat was spotted on rocks along the coast of the island of Lesvos, near Turkey.

Survivors told authorities about 41 people were on board the dinghy that had sailed from the Turkish coast. Two coast guard vessels and a Super Puma helicopter were assisting in the search operation amid strong winds, the coast guard said.

Four migrants, including three children, died after their boat sank off the island of Leros in the southeastern Aegean Sea on Sunday. [Reuters]

Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
4 children, woman die after migrant boat sinks off Greek island
NEWS

4 children, woman die after migrant boat sinks off Greek island

Woman dies as migrant boat sinks off Greek island
NEWS

Woman dies as migrant boat sinks off Greek island

Two out of three emigrants won’t return
NEWS

Two out of three emigrants won’t return

2 speedboats carrying migrants stopped, suspected traffickers nabbed
NEWS

2 speedboats carrying migrants stopped, suspected traffickers nabbed

10 years after EU’s ‘never again’ tragedy, little’s changed
NEWS

10 years after EU’s ‘never again’ tragedy, little’s changed

EU wants to send more migrants away as irregular arrivals grow
NEWS

EU wants to send more migrants away as irregular arrivals grow