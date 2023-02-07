Three drown, dozens feared missing in migrant shipwreck

Three people drowned and two dozen are believed to be missing in the second migrant shipwreck off a Greek island this week, authorities said on Tuesday.

The coast guard said 16 people were rescued in an operation that began in the early hours of Tuesday after an inflatable rubber boat was spotted on rocks along the coast of the island of Lesvos, near Turkey.

Survivors told authorities about 41 people were on board the dinghy that had sailed from the Turkish coast. Two coast guard vessels and a Super Puma helicopter were assisting in the search operation amid strong winds, the coast guard said.

Four migrants, including three children, died after their boat sank off the island of Leros in the southeastern Aegean Sea on Sunday. [Reuters]