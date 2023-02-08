C-130 carrying Greek rescue team forced to turn back

A Greek C-130 plane carrying a second EMAK disaster response team to assist Turkey with the rescue efforts following Monday’s massive earthquake returned to Greece as a precaution after pilots received a fault indicator.

The aircraft, which was bound for the southern Turkish province of Adana, was grounded for a detailed inspection at Elefsina military airport west of Athens after taking off from Thessaloniki in northern Greece Wednesday.

The flight is expected to take off later in the day.