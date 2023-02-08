NEWS

C-130 carrying Greek rescue team forced to turn back

C-130 carrying Greek rescue team forced to turn back

A Greek C-130 plane carrying a second EMAK disaster response team to assist Turkey with the rescue efforts following Monday’s massive earthquake returned to Greece as a precaution after pilots received a fault indicator.

The aircraft, which was bound for the southern Turkish province of Adana, was grounded for a detailed inspection at Elefsina military airport west of Athens after taking off from Thessaloniki in northern Greece Wednesday.

The flight is expected to take off later in the day.

Rescue Turkey Earthquake

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Erdogan visits earthquake-hit south as anger grows over rescue effort
NEWS

Erdogan visits earthquake-hit south as anger grows over rescue effort

Conservative MP Voloudakis dies aged 56
NEWS

Conservative MP Voloudakis dies aged 56

Concern for Seleucid era monuments
CULTURE

Concern for Seleucid era monuments

10 slightly injured in bus, car collision
NEWS

10 slightly injured in bus, car collision

Cyprus ruling party sits on fence in presidential runoff
NEWS

Cyprus ruling party sits on fence in presidential runoff

Fears grow for untold numbers buried by Turkey earthquake
NEWS

Fears grow for untold numbers buried by Turkey earthquake