Conservative MP Voloudakis dies aged 56

New Democracy MP Manousos Voloudakis has died at the age of 56 after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Voloudakis, who was first elected as an MP for the conservative party in 2007, representing the constituency of Hania, Crete. He was re-elected in the 2012 and 2019 elections.

Born in Athens in 1966, he graduated from the Department of Economics of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, before receiving a postgraduate degree in political economy at the University of Sussex.

Voloudakis is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

A minute’s silence was held in the House following the news of his death.