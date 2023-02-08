Greek rescuers find young boy in Hatay earthquake ruins

Greek EMAK emergency rescue team members on Wednesday focused on trying to pull out another child found in the ruins of a building in Hatay, the southeastern town in Turkey, following a devastating earthquake on Monday that has claimed over 11,000 dead in the country and nearby Syria.

Rescuers heard the child’s voice and found the child trapped under the body of his mother who shows no signs of being alive. Their efforts were temporarily interrupted by a strong aftershock, before resuming their efforts. Its age was not disclosed.

If successful, this will be the fourth child Greek rescuers have pulled out of ruins, along with a 50-year-old man.

Earlier on the same day, the EMAK team pulled out a surviving 15-year-old boy from the rubble. The Greek rescuers also recovered the bodies of two people, a 17-year-old boy and a man in his 40s, while a sibling of one of the children they have rescued died before she could be pulled out too.

Meanwhile, Greece has prepared humanitarian aid to Syria, where the earthquake also claimed thousands of lives. The aid will be provided through the European Civil Protection Mechanism, which was activated after a request by Syria.

The official death toll in both countries is over 11,200, while the World Health Organization has expressed fears the toll could rise to 20,000. [AMNA]