NEWS

Turkey could mull Finland, Sweden NATO bids separately, says FM

Turkey could mull Finland, Sweden NATO bids separately, says FM
[EPA]

Turkey could evaluate Finland and Sweden’s bids to join NATO separately, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday at a joint press conference with NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg in Ankara.

Stoltenberg called on Turkey to ratify both Finland and Sweden’s NATO applications, adding that the fight against terrorism would be high on the agenda at the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is particularly objecting to Sweden’s application because he says it harbors members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is seen as a terrorist group by Turkey, the European Union and others. [Reuters]

Turkey NATO

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
NATO boss: more important Sweden, Finland join soon than together
NEWS

NATO boss: more important Sweden, Finland join soon than together

Finnish president wants Finland, Sweden in NATO by summer
NEWS

Finnish president wants Finland, Sweden in NATO by summer

Finland to discuss NATO ratification that may leave Sweden behind
NEWS

Finland to discuss NATO ratification that may leave Sweden behind

Congress has to be on board with F-16 sale, State Department says 
NEWS

Congress has to be on board with F-16 sale, State Department says 

Finland, Sweden committed to joint NATO accession, PMs say
NEWS

Finland, Sweden committed to joint NATO accession, PMs say

Senators to ask Biden to link F-16 sale to Ankara to NATO enlargement
NEWS

Senators to ask Biden to link F-16 sale to Ankara to NATO enlargement