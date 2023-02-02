NEWS

Finland, Sweden committed to joint NATO accession, PMs say

Finland, Sweden committed to joint NATO accession, PMs say
Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson hold a joint news conference at the government headquarters Rosenbad as they meet in Stockholm, Sweden, February 2, 2023. [TT News Agency/Jonas Ekstromer via Reuters]

Finland and Sweden remain committed to joining NATO at the same time despite Turkey’s opposition to the Swedish candidacy, the two countries’ prime ministers told a joint news conference in Stockholm on Thursday.

Turkey has said it could approve Finland’s NATO membership application ahead of Sweden’s, but the Finnish president and foreign minister have both rejected this idea, arguing that the security of the two Nordic countries is mutually dependent.

“I don’t like this atmosphere, position where Sweden is presented as a sort of trouble child in the classroom. I don’t think this is the case,” Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said.

“Sweden also ticks all the boxes that are needed to become a member of NATO,” she added.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said his country continued to abide by a trilateral agreement on NATO accession signed last year between Sweden, Finland and Turkey.

“We embarked on this journey together and we do the journey towards membership together,” Kristersson said, referring to the efforts by Sweden and Finland to join the military alliance. [Reuters]

NATO Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Senators to ask Biden to link F-16 sale to Ankara to NATO enlargement
NEWS

Senators to ask Biden to link F-16 sale to Ankara to NATO enlargement

Erdogan: Sweden can’t join NATO if Quran-burning is allowed
NEWS

Erdogan: Sweden can’t join NATO if Quran-burning is allowed

US Senator Van Hollen: No F-16s for Turkey if it does not ratify NATO’s Nordic expansion
NEWS

US Senator Van Hollen: No F-16s for Turkey if it does not ratify NATO’s Nordic expansion

Erdogan might approve Finland’s NATO bid, ‘shock’ Sweden
NEWS

Erdogan might approve Finland’s NATO bid, ‘shock’ Sweden

Turkey: Sweden complicit in hate crime, NATO talks pointless
NEWS

Turkey: Sweden complicit in hate crime, NATO talks pointless

Turkey says it is ‘meaningless’ to restore NATO dialogue with Sweden, Finland
NEWS

Turkey says it is ‘meaningless’ to restore NATO dialogue with Sweden, Finland